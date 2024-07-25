China's top procuratorate releases documents to enhance judicial accountability
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has issued two new documents to help procuratorates across the country fully and faithfully enforce judicial accountability.
One document details the powers and responsibilities of prosecutors, their assistants and clerks, SPP official Shi Weizhong told a press conference on Wednesday.
It also specifies procuratorial personnel's responsibilities in legal performance, as well as responsibilities in relevant supervision and administration, with a dedicated chapter on internal restraint and oversight of procuratorial power.
The document calls for further improvements to the online platform for case information disclosure to enhance the transparency of procuratorial work.
The other document, revised from a 2020 version, addresses the implementation of judicial accountability. It specifies the scope of accountability, updates scenarios in which judicial responsibilities are examined, and optimizes the procedures for determining and enforcing judicial liability.
It reiterates that prosecutors shall be held accountable for the performance of their prosecutorial duties for their entire lifetime.
