Senior legislator stresses fostering strong sense of community for Chinese nation

Xinhua) 08:52, July 05, 2024

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends a symposium marking the 40th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the Law on Regional Ethnic Autonomy at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), called for fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation at a Beijing symposium marking the 40th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the Law on Regional Ethnic Autonomy on Thursday.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, also attended the symposium.

Addressing the event, Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, stressed the importance of taking the correct approach, with Chinese characteristics, to the handling of ethnic affairs.

Li also underscored the importance of upholding and improving the system of regional ethnic autonomy and implementing the Law on Regional Ethnic Autonomy effectively in keeping with the times.

The law was passed at an NPC session and came into effect in 1984.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)