China adopts law on rural collective economic organizations

Xinhua) 13:27, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a law to promote the development of rural collective economic organizations and safeguard the interests of farmers.

The law, which was passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, will take effect on May 1, 2025.

According to the law, the government will support the development of these organizations through fiscal, tax, financial, land, talent and industrial policies, to strengthen the new rural collective economy.

