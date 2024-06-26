China mulls law revision to boost green development of mining sector

Xinhua) 10:33, June 26, 2024

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law that is expected to advance the green and high-quality development of the mining sector.

The draft mineral resources law was submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, for a second reading on Tuesday.

New regulations, including promoting digital, intelligent and green construction in the mineral sector, as well as encouraging and supporting the green and low-carbon transformation of the mining industry, were added to the draft.

The draft renews the principles to be followed and the measures to be taken for ecological restoration in mining areas, with the aim of optimizing the ecological restoration system and ensuring effective ecological restoration in such areas.

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress started its 10th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

