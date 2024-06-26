Chinese lawmakers review draft law on rural collective economic organizations, other law drafts

June 26, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the tenth session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday deliberated a draft law on rural collective economic organizations as the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 10th session.

The draft, submitted to lawmakers for its third reading, aims to promote the development of rural collective economic organizations and safeguard the interests of farmers.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session's first plenary meeting.

At the meeting, lawmakers also reviewed a draft law on emergency response and management, a draft financial stability law, a draft preschool education law, and a draft amendment to the accounting law.

They also deliberated on the draft revisions to the frontier health and quarantine law, the public security administration punishments law, the cultural relics protection law and the mineral resources law, among other bills.

Lawmakers reviewed a draft decision on adjusting the application of the food safety law in the Hainan Free Trade Port, as well as two bills concerning the Minamata Convention on Mercury and an extradition treaty between China and Panama, respectively.

In addition, they heard multiple reports and personnel-related bills.

