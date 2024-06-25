China mulls law revision to improve national border health quarantine

Xinhua) 15:23, June 25, 2024

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law amendment to improve measures preventing the cross-border transmission of infectious diseases.

A draft revision of China's Frontier Health and Quarantine Law was submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for a second reading on Tuesday.

The draft also included institutional arrangements to facilitate health quarantine measures at ports around the country.

Promulgated in 1987, the existing Frontier Health and Quarantine Law has gone through three revisions in 2007, 2009 and 2018.

