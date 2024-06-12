China's 2024 legal professional exam to open for application

Xinhua) 09:24, June 12, 2024

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China's national unified qualification exam for legal professionals will open for online application from June 14 to June 30, the Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday.

The first phase of testing featuring objective examination this year will kick off on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. The second phase of testing featuring subjective questions will be held on Oct. 20 nationwide, the ministry statement said.

The national unified legal professional qualification examination, China's bar exam, is the professional qualification for lawyers, judges, prosecutors and other law-related practitioners.

In 2023, around 860,000 applicants registered for the objective questions phase of the exam.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)