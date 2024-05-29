China's top procuratorate vows enhanced supervision over administrative cases

Xinhua) 11:15, May 29, 2024

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has pledged to strengthen supervision over legally effective judgments in administrative cases, thereby promoting strict law enforcement and impartial administration of justice.

The SPP on Tuesday released four guiding cases involving supervision over effective administrative judgments. These cases cover matters of great concern to the people, including the identification of work-related injury, land registration and government subsidies for families of martyrs.

Supervision over effective administrative judgments is initiated by procuratorial organs upon the application of parties concerned or the detection of definite errors regarding court judgments in administrative cases.

The aim is to protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons, and other organizations through oversight of courts and administrative bodies.

Statistics show that the number of cases where applications for such supervision were filed had approached 25,000 in 2023, with an average annual growth rate of 21.7 percent over the preceding five years.

According to the SPP, procuratorial organs will step up administrative litigation supervision and enhance the legality review of administrative actions subject to litigation.

