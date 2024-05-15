China marks 30th anniversary of State Compensation Law

May 15, 2024

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A symposium was held Tuesday in Beijing to mark the 30th anniversary of the enactment of the State Compensation Law.

Vice Chairperson of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Xiao Jie, Supreme People's Court President Zhang Jun, and Supreme People's Procuratorate Procurator-general Ying Yong attended the event and delivered remarks.

It was stressed at the symposium that the State Compensation Law should continue to be properly implemented with sound efforts in the revision of the law.

The meeting urged putting the people first, and called for stronger legal supervision to ensure strict law enforcement and impartial administration of justice and reduce the cases of state compensation at the source.

The State Compensation Law was enacted by the NPC Standing Committee in 1994, with the state compensation system also established.

