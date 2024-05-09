China to review environmental code, 22 other legislative bills this year

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will review 23 new legislative bills this year, including an environmental code, according to its annual legislative agenda.

Legislative bills to be submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for review also include the law on the publicity and education of the rule of law, the public health emergency response law, and the private economy promotion law.

The agenda highlighted efforts to comprehensively integrate and revise the existing environmental laws and regulations while extensively soliciting public opinions in compiling the environmental code.

Legislation will be advanced in several aspects including developing new quality productive forces, scientific, educational and cultural development, people's livelihood, national security, and foreign-related affairs, according to the agenda.

Lawmakers will formulate a raft of new laws such as the laws on financial stability, preschool education, and emergency response and management. They will also revise a number of existing laws, including the law on mineral resources and the law on cultural relics protection.

The top legislature will also mull over legislative projects related to the financial and taxation systems, cyber governance and artificial intelligence.

