China's top procuratorate announces typical cases against noise pollution

Xinhua) 14:17, April 24, 2024

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has published several public-interest litigation cases concerning the curbing of noise pollution, providing guidance for procuratorates to conduct their work in this regard.

These cases involve scenarios such as car racing, dancing in public squares and illegal night-time construction.

The cases offer solutions to gathering evidence of transient noise generated by car racing, such as resorting to the expertise of environmental protection specialists.

In certain cases, the noise problems arising from public square dancing and illegal night-time construction were solved through administrative organs' routine patrol and the installing of noise detection equipment.

Procuratorial agencies also utilized a multi-pronged approach such as the hearing of witnesses and offering procuratorial suggestions to ask administrative organs to investigate the noise problems related to illegal night-time construction.

