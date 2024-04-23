China mulls new law to optimize academic degree awarding

Xinhua) 15:57, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday began deliberations on a draft law regarding academic degrees that aims to optimize the conditions for awarding such degrees.

The draft was submitted to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislature, for a second reading.

Compared to the draft submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for the first reading in August 2023, the new draft highlights the integration of education development with scientific technology and talent. It also includes provisions regarding overseas students and foreign educational institutions in this regard.

