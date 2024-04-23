Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft atomic energy law

Xinhua) 13:10, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday started deliberating a draft atomic energy law, with an aim to promote the sound and sustainable development of the atomic energy industry.

The draft was submitted to an on-going session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for a first reading.

Comprising 53 articles in eight chapters, the draft clarifies the principles and requirements for the peaceful development and utilization of atomic energy.

It also makes stipulations on promoting the research and development as well as the utilization of atomic energy, strengthening safety oversight and management, and improving international cooperation.

The draft law is expected to provide legal guarantee for advancing sci-tech progress in the field, enhancing the competitive edge of the industry, and increasing China's composite national strength.

