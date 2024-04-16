China's top legislature kick-starts inspections of Agricultural Law enforcement

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on Monday kick-started an inspection campaign related to the enforcement of the country's Agricultural Law.

According to the first plenary meeting of the inspection group for Agricultural Law compliance under the NPC Standing Committee, the inspection group will dispatch personnel to six provincial-level regions, including Jiangsu, Anhui and Sichuan, to carry out on-site inspections from April to July.

In another six provincial-level regions, including Shanxi, Shandong and Henan, local people's congress standing committees will be entrusted with the inspection work.

At the meeting, Wu Weihua, vice chairperson of the NPC Standing Committee, urged a focus on the goals of building China's strength in agriculture and promoting the country's high-quality agricultural and rural development.

Wu called for an objective-driven and problem-oriented approach to work.

According to the meeting, the inspection campaign will focus on issues such as the preservation of farmlands, the revitalization of the seed industry, and the protection of rural residents' rights and interests.

The inspection group will review the results of the campaign, and deliberate and revise a draft work report during its second plenary meeting at the end of July.

