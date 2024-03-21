Senior Chinese legislator emphasizes importance of handling ethnic affairs according to the law

Xinhua) 11:23, March 21, 2024

URUMQI, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Li Hongzhong recently emphasized the importance of handling ethnic-group affairs in accordance with the law, and the importance of forging a strong sense of community in the Chinese nation.

Li, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Monday to Wednesday.

During the inspection, Li visited residential communities and rural areas, and met with store and homestay business owners. He analysed the region's experience in promoting ethnic unity, ensuring social stability, and facilitating employment and business cooperation for people of different ethnicities.

He also visited Kashi University and a rural primary school, and exchanged views with religious personages on the advancement of religious harmony.

While attending a meeting in Urumqi, Li called for concrete efforts to establish a legal system for ethnic-group affairs. He noted that forging a strong sense of community in the Chinese nation must be given the utmost attention, and that the will of the state and of all Chinese people to safeguard ethnic unity must be showcased fully.

