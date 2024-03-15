China's top court enhances judicial protection of minors' food safety
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Court (SPC), China's top court, on Friday unveiled four typical cases involving food safety for minors, aiming to showcase the unwavering position of the people's courts in protecting the legitimate interests of minors.
Among the four cases, three are related to everyday food and the other one involves catering on campus.
In one case, a store deliberately misled consumers to buy products by advertising the function of "allergic constitution regulation," which constitutes fraud. The sentence was given to the store to refund the payment and pay punitive compensation three times the price to customers, according to the SPC.
The SPC said that further efforts will be made to integrate the functions of the people's courts in criminal, civil, and administrative trials involving minors and strengthen the publicity of food safety and legal knowledge, so as to regularize the production and marketing activities involving food for minors and guard the food safety and interests of minors with the law.
