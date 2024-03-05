Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft revision to Organic Law of the State Council

Xinhua) 10:15, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday started deliberating a draft revision to the Organic Law of the State Council.

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, explained the draft revision at the opening meeting of the second session of the 14th NPC.

