China adopts revised Law on Guarding State Secrets

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday voted to adopt a revised Law on Guarding State Secrets.

The law, which was passed at a session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, will take effect on May 1, 2024.

The law has codified effective measures and practical experience gained in work to guard state secrets since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to an official of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

The official emphasized that the law carries significant and profound implications for the promotion of the high-quality development of work to guard state secrets, and for the safeguarding of national sovereignty, security and development interests.

In its general principles, the law stresses the importance of upholding the CPC's leadership over work to guard state secrets. It also mandates an annual review of state secrets and stipulates that intellectual property rights in the field of confidentiality will be protected.

