China launches law case database

Xinhua) 15:58, February 27, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A database of cases tried by the people's courts was officially launched and made accessible to the public on Tuesday, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

The database contains authoritative cases that have been reviewed by the SPC and are deemed to have reference value for similar cases, said the SPC.

The initiative aims to highlight the practical effect of cases to better serve adjudication and academic research and raise public law awareness, according to the SPC.

