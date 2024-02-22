Top procuratorate reports legal oversight work in 2023

Xinhua) 08:25, February 22, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial organs lodged protests against more than 7,000 criminal judgments in which they believed there were definite errors last year, said the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Wednesday at a press conference on the work of legal oversight in 2023.

More than 10,000 procuratorial suggestions were made for protesting and retrying civil rulings that were deemed to be erroneous, according to the SPP.

Over 600 procuratorial suggestions were made for protesting and retrying administrative judgments that were deemed to be erroneous.

A total of 190,000 public interest litigation cases were filed in 2023, the SPP said.

