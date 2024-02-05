China's top court calls for responsible pet ownership

Xinhua) February 05, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Court (SPC), China's top court, on Monday released a batch of typical cases relating to the liability caused by domesticated animals, with the aim of fostering responsible pet ownership.

The six cases cover incidents that range from dog attacks caused by negligent owners to disputes over the breeding of large dogs, which is prohibited in urban areas.

In a statement, the SPC emphasized its commitment to formulating and enhancing judicial interpretations in this area. The court aims to guide dog owners across the country towards a stronger sense of social and legal responsibility, emphasizing compliance with existing laws and regulations.

