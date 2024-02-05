Home>>
China's top court calls for responsible pet ownership
(Xinhua) 15:05, February 05, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Court (SPC), China's top court, on Monday released a batch of typical cases relating to the liability caused by domesticated animals, with the aim of fostering responsible pet ownership.
The six cases cover incidents that range from dog attacks caused by negligent owners to disputes over the breeding of large dogs, which is prohibited in urban areas.
In a statement, the SPC emphasized its commitment to formulating and enhancing judicial interpretations in this area. The court aims to guide dog owners across the country towards a stronger sense of social and legal responsibility, emphasizing compliance with existing laws and regulations.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China handles 315,000 administrative reconsideration cases in 2023
- China's top procurator stresses lawful exercise of prosecutorial powers
- Chinese procuratorates intensify supervision of civil cases
- Mainland, HK implement arrangement to recognize each other’s judgments of civil, commercial court cases
- Lawmakers and political advisors brainstorm to seize opportunity for AI growth
- China unveils rules for implementation of Archives Law
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.