China handles 315,000 administrative reconsideration cases in 2023

Xinhua) 11:16, February 04, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Amidst China's efforts to establish administrative reconsideration as the main channel for resolving administrative disputes, the number of administrative reconsideration cases reached 315,000 in 2023, the Ministry of Justice said on Friday.

Administrative reconsideration institutions resolved 37,000 cases through mediation and settlement last year, achieving a mediation rate of 12.6 percent, the ministry said, adding that 205,000 administrative disputes have been concluded by these institutions, marking a case closure rate of 70 percent.

According to the ministry, efforts have been made to promote the coordination between administrative reconsideration and administrative litigation, and push for the substantive resolution of administrative disputes.

It added that local judicial departments have actively worked with people's courts to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning between administrative reconsideration personnel and administrative judges.

For the next step, the ministry has pledged to earnestly implement the revised Law on Administrative Reconsideration, and further strengthen the coordination of administrative reconsideration and administrative litigation.

