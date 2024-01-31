China's top procurator stresses lawful exercise of prosecutorial powers

Xinhua) 10:56, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top procurator has stressed the importance of enhancing checks and oversight on the exercise of procuratorial power.

Addressing a national conference on improving Party conduct and upholding integrity in procuratorial organs, Ying Yong, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, said that it is imperative to ensure that procuratorial power is properly exercised in accordance with the law.

Ying called for efforts to fully and faithfully enforce judicial accountability, with a focus on addressing issues such as neglect of responsibilities, inadequate checks, and weak supervision.

Ying urged procuratorial organs to strengthen their supervision over the exercise of case filing, and investigative, judicial and enforcement powers by public security organs, courts and administrative agencies for justice.

