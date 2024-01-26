China unveils rules for implementation of Archives Law

Xinhua) 09:51, January 26, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil a set of rules for the implementation of the country's Archives Law, which will take effect on March 1.

The rules aim to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the Archives Law and provide strong legal support for the innovative development of the undertakings of archives, according to a statement issued Thursday.

With 52 entries in eight chapters, the rules expound on improving the mechanisms for archival work, standardizing the collection and administration of archives, improving the system for the custody of archives, and specifying the measures for publicizing and utilizing archives.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)