Chinese procuratorates intensify supervision of civil cases

Xinhua) 10:10, January 31, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Over the past three years, Chinese procuratorial agencies have strengthened their supervision work regarding civil case proceedings to ensure sound implementation of the country's first Civil Code, according to a statement from the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Tuesday.

Procuratorial agencies in China have intensified their supervision over effective civil rulings, civil enforcement and civil trials, said the SPP statement.

Over the past three years, procuratorial agencies nationwide have accepted 230,000 cases regarding supervision of effective civil rulings and mediation documents, most of which concerned contract disputes, the statement said, adding that after review, the procuratorial agencies have lodged protests in 13,000 cases and issued suggestions for a retrial in 23,000 cases.

The procuratorates also accepted 220,000 cases involving supervision of civil enforcement proceedings and 190,000 cases of civil trial supervision, issuing a total of 360,000 procuratorial suggestions, over 90 percent of which were adopted by relevant courts, the SPP statement said.

China's Civil Code took effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

