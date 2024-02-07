Chinese procuratorates protect legitimate rights, interests of vulnerable groups through supporting litigation

February 07, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A total of 69,000 civil lawsuits was filed under the support of Chinese procuratorates nationwide from January to November 2023, up 16.5 percent year-on-year, a senior procurator said Tuesday.

Of the lawsuits, over 40,000 were initiated by migrant workers, said Feng Xiaoguang, a senior procurator with the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Procuratorate organs support migrant workers, the elderly, people living with disabilities, women and other vulnerable groups whose rights and interests have been damaged and need support to file lawsuits to protect their rights and interests.

In recent years, litigations supported by procuratorial organs across the country have continued to increase, Feng said, pledging more efforts to improve the top-level design for supporting litigation in the future.

