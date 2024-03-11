Home>>
Chinese national lawmakers pass revised Organic Law of the State Council
(Xinhua) 15:13, March 11, 2024
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Monday passed a revised Organic Law of the State Council at the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China has 300 laws in effect: report
- China to formulate private sector promotion law
- China's top legislature to inspect implementation of 5 laws this year: report
- Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft revision to Organic Law of the State Council
- China's amended criminal law strengthens punishment for bribers, graft in private firms
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.