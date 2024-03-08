China's top legislature to inspect implementation of 5 laws this year: report

Xinhua) 16:17, March 08, 2024

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will inspect the implementation of five laws this year, according to a work report of the National People's Congress Standing Committee submitted Friday to the annual legislative session for deliberation.

The five laws are the Law on State-Owned Assets of Enterprises, the Agriculture Law, the Social Insurance Law, the Intangible Cultural Heritage Law, and the Yellow River Protection Law, said the report.

