China has 300 laws in effect: report

Xinhua) 16:33, March 08, 2024

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China currently has 300 laws in effect, according to a work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee submitted on Friday to the annual legislative session for deliberation.

Over the past year, the NPC Standing Committee deliberated on 34 items of legislation and adopted 21 of them, which include six new laws, eight revised laws, and seven decisions on legal issues and major matters, said the report.

