China unveils regulations on implementation of consumer rights protection law

Xinhua) 08:08, March 20, 2024

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang signed a decree of the State Council, unveiling refined regulations for the implementation of the nation's law on the protection of consumer rights and interests.

Effective on July 1, 2024, the regulations made detailed provisions on business operators' obligations, including protection of consumers' personal and property safety, the handling of defective products, avoiding fraudulent advertisement, price transparency, quality guarantee, and protection of consumers' personal information. The regulations also added provisions on operators' obligations regarding the protection of the rights and interests of the elderly and minors as consumers.

The regulations refined provisions regarding online consumption and stipulated operators' obligations concerning prepaid consumption, urging them to provide goods or services in accordance with the agreement made with consumers.

The regulations also standardized consumer complaints and compensation claims, stipulating that complaints and reports must abide by laws, regulations and relevant provisions. Furthermore, they shall not be used to seek improper benefits, infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of operators, and disrupt the market order.

The regulations also specified that governments at all levels should strengthen guidance on the protection of consumer rights and interests, increase supervision, inspection and law enforcement, and promptly investigate and deal with practices that infringe on consumers' legitimate rights and interests.

In addition, the regulations also specified requirements for consumer associations to perform their duties.

