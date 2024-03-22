Criminal liability to be probed if serious crimes by juveniles meet prosecution criteria: top procuratorate

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- If juveniles stand accused of serious crimes, and a review and approval procedure deem the cases worthy of prosecution, criminal liability shall be investigated in accordance with the law, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

SPP Procurator-general Ying Yong has stressed the importance of preventing and addressing juvenile delinquency during a recent grassroots investigation and study visit, according to the SPP.

For serious crimes committed by juveniles, such as intentional homicide and intentional injury leading to death, if the cases meet the criteria for prosecution per the result of a review and approval procedure, criminal liability shall be investigated in accordance with the law, he said.

Ying called for actively coordinating and promoting the development of special schools, as well as improving the graded intervention mechanism for juvenile delinquents, and increasing education and correction efforts to curb the rising trend of juvenile crimes.

