China mulls law revision to promote national defense education
(Xinhua) 10:58, April 23, 2024
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday started deliberating a draft revision to the Law on National Defense Education that is expected to enhance the national defense awareness of citizens.
The draft was submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for a first reading.
