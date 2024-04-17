China's top procuratorate releases typical real-estate dispute cases

Xinhua) 09:45, April 17, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has released six typical cases of civil procuratorial supervision involving real-estate transaction disputes, with the aim of supporting the law-based and healthy development of the market.

The cases released focus on disputes including one property being illegally sold to two separate buyers, failing to undergo the procedures for applying for property ownership certificates within the prescribed period of time, and payments for breach of contract.

An SPP official urged procuratorial organs to carry out the ongoing special campaign to safeguard people's wellbeing, with the main points of procuratorial supervision in these typical cases as reference.

Prosecutors should handle each case with high quality and efficiency and fulfill their duties to solve cases concerning real-estate transaction disputes, the official added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)