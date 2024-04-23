Home>>
China's draft amendment to accounting law submitted for first reading
(Xinhua) 11:10, April 23, 2024
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's draft amendment to the accounting law was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for the first reading on Tuesday.
