Languages

Archive

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Home>>

China's draft amendment to accounting law submitted for first reading

(Xinhua) 11:10, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's draft amendment to the accounting law was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for the first reading on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories