China's state council issues annual legislative plan for 2024

Xinhua) 09:43, May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council has issued an annual legislative plan of the State Council for 2024, outlining seven areas of focus for its legislative work in the year.

In promoting high-quality development, the document includes specific items such as the draft private economy promotion law. It also aims to establish regulations on fair competition review and revise regulations on the payment of funds to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

In strengthening government improvement, it includes specific items such as the draft amendment to the Statistics Law and the revision of regulations on the filing of laws and regulations.

The document also stipulates legislative plan in 2024 in improving people's well-being, promoting green development, improving a law-based national security system, and strengthening the rule of law in foreign affairs, among other aspects.

It also provides a general arrangement for legislative projects related to deepening reform in all areas, transformation of government functions, urgent need for national security, and accelerated modernization of national defense and the armed forces.

