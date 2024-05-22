China Coast Guard dispatch vessels over 300 times per day in 2023 for law enforcement

14:32, May 22, 2024 By Hu Yuwei ( Global Times

The CCG holds a meeting on May 21, 2024 to summarize its achievements in law enforcement in 2023. Photo: Courtesy of CCG

In 2023, the China Coast Guard (CCG) dispatched vessels more than 300 times per day on average, achieving significant results in law enforcement actions such as combating smuggling, illegal fishing, and theft of sea sand, according to a meeting on Tuesday to summarize the CCG's law enforcement achievements in 2023 that was attended by the Global Times.

The CCG also strengthened law enforcement cooperation with neighboring countries last year, with more than 40 bilateral and multilateral diplomatic activities conducted throughout the year.

Specifically, the CCG hosted the North Pacific Coast Guard Forum (NPCGF) multi-task exercises, organized for vessels to conduct fisheries law enforcement patrols in the North Pacific Ocean, participated in multilateral mechanism meetings such as the ASEAN Regional Forum Workshop on Enhancing Regional Maritime Law Enforcement Cooperation, signed a cooperation memorandum with the Russia Coast Guard, hosted high-level meetings with the coast guards of South Korea and Vietnam, and organized activities such as joint patrols, youth officer exchanges, and ship visits.

In 2023, CCG agencies at all levels consistently adhered to the cooperative concept of "planning together, building together, and benefiting together," and jointly carried out operations to combat smuggling in the Beibu Gulf and crack down on illegal sand-related crimes.

At the same time, in 2023, CCG agencies at all levels cracked down on smuggling cases worth 1.49 billion yuan, seized 4.2 tons of drugs, arrested more than 160 illegal immigrants, and dismantled more than 20 smuggling gangs.

Throughout the year, an average of more than 300 vessels were deployed daily, an increase of 20 percent compared to the previous year. There were 17,643 effective police responses, an increase of 16.4 percent compared to the previous year. A total of 5,648 cases were investigated and handled, an increase of 15.7 percent compared to the previous year.

The CCG also maintained off-season fishing ban enforcement actions, investigated and handled 341 cases of illegal occupation of sea areas, illegal dumping, and violations of island use, and closely guarded against activities that damage marine resources and the environment. This has led to a strong crackdown on prominent issues such as illegal sand mining, with a significant reduction in illegal sand mining and transportation activities.

The CCG 3rd division deploys timely aid to rescue two injured crew members on March 16, 2023. Photo: Courtesy of CCG

The CCG also rescued 1,745 people in distress, an increase of 65.7 percent compared to the previous year. CCG spokesperson Gan Yu cited an example from March 16 last year, when a Fujian-registered fishing boat in the South China Sea experienced a gas explosion, seriously injuring two crew members. Upon receiving the distress call, the CCG immediately sent a vessel from its third division, and coordinated with the search and rescue center in China's Sansha city to transport the injured fishermen.

In another case, on the night of September 20 last year, a fish farming vessel carrying 26 people ran aground due to operator error, and the ship was in danger of capsizing at any moment. Upon receiving the distress call, the CCG Guangdong bureau quickly organized a rescue operation. After six hours of emergency assistance, all 26 fishermen were rescued.

Zhao Xuexiang, deputy director of the CCG, stated that CCG agencies at all levels have played a vital role as the main force in safeguarding maritime rights and law enforcement, effectively protecting national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and effectively serving the country's maritime economic development.

On February 29, 2024, the CCG division in Putian, East China's Fujian Province, successfully handles an oil tanker fire accident. Photo: Courtesy of CCG

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)