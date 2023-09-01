China revises law to better resolve administrative disputes

Xinhua) 15:34, September 01, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a revised Law on Administrative Reconsideration aimed at enhancing the resolution of administrative disputes.

The revised law specifies the principles, responsibilities, safeguards and scope of administrative reconsideration.

It introduces measures to facilitate administrative reconsideration applications, strengthens the capacity of administrative reconsideration to address and resolve administrative disputes, refines the procedures for accepting and reviewing cases, and strengthens the supervision of administrative law enforcement.

Under this revised law, administrative reconsideration will serve as the main channel for resolving administrative disputes, which is conducive to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of the people, advancing law-based governance, and promoting social fairness and justice.

The revised law, passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)