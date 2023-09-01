Home>>
China amends Civil Procedure Law
(Xinhua) 13:39, September 01, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt an amendment to the Civil Procedure Law.
The amended law, passed at a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
