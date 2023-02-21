Senior lawmaker stresses need to adhere to socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and chief of the China Law Society (CLS), addresses a meeting of the CLS in Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen on Monday stressed the importance of following a path of the socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics.

Wang, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and chief of the China Law Society, made the remarks when addressing a meeting of the latter.

Wang said there is still a long way to go to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, and legal workers and scholars should shoulder their due responsibilities in this regard.

He called for efforts to establish a strong legal guarantee for advancing Chinese modernization, and ordered the China Law Society to continuously improve itself and elevate its capacity to perform its duties.

