Senior Chinese lawmakers meet to hear reports on draft law deliberations

Xinhua) 08:28, December 30, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 131st meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee held a meeting on Thursday to hear reports on the deliberation of a draft law and law revisions.

The meeting, presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, heard reports on the deliberation of a draft amendment to the Legislation Law, and on changes made to a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Wildlife and to a draft reservists law.

It heard reports on the results of the deliberation of a draft amendment to the Foreign Trade Law and a draft interpretation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Lawmakers heard reports on the deliberation of a draft decision on convening the first session of the 14th NPC, NPC deputy qualifications, and the deliberation of candidates for the Election Committee of the People's Liberation Army and related appointments and removals, among others.

The meeting decided to submit the aforementioned draft documents to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

