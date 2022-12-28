China mulls improving foreign-related litigation through law revision

Xinhua) 10:16, December 28, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are deliberating a draft amendment to the Civil Procedure Law to help build an impartial, efficient and convenient litigation system of civil and commercial cases involving foreign elements.

The draft amendment was submitted on Tuesday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for the first reading.

With the aim to enhance China's appeal in global dispute settlement, the draft highlighted drawing lessons from foreign countries' rule of law and integrating international rules into China's socialist litigation system, according to an explanation for the draft.

The draft made stipulations on improving the jurisdiction rules over foreign-related civil and commercial cases and ramping up the protection of consumers in disputes concerning foreign-related consumption.

It also adjusted provisions concerning the settlement of international civil and commercial disputes and the recognition and enforcement of verdicts by foreign courts, among others.

The current Civil Procedure Law was passed by the top legislature in 1991 and had since been amended four times.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)