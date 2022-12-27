China's top legislature starts standing committee session

December 27, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 38th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft amendment to the Legislation Law, a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Wildlife, a draft reservists law, a draft revision to the Companies Law, a draft revision to the Counter-Espionage Law, and a draft law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Lawmakers will also review a draft revision to the Marine Environment Protection Law, a draft law on rural economic collectives, a draft revision to the Charity Law, a draft value-added tax law, a draft financial stability law, a draft foreign sovereign immunity law, a draft amendment to the Civil Procedure Law, and a draft amendment to the Administrative Procedure Law, among others.

