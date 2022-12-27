China's top legislature starts standing committee session
BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, started its 38th session Tuesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.
The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft amendment to the Legislation Law, a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Wildlife, a draft reservists law, a draft revision to the Companies Law, a draft revision to the Counter-Espionage Law, and a draft law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.
Lawmakers will also review a draft revision to the Marine Environment Protection Law, a draft law on rural economic collectives, a draft revision to the Charity Law, a draft value-added tax law, a draft financial stability law, a draft foreign sovereign immunity law, a draft amendment to the Civil Procedure Law, and a draft amendment to the Administrative Procedure Law, among others.
Photos
Related Stories
- More primary courts to have jurisdiction over foreign-related civil, commercial cases
- Chinese prosecutors protect senior citizens from fraud
- Protection of minors enhanced under law
- Revision of law on protection of women passed, stresses gender equality, dignity
- China revises animal husbandry law
- Senior Chinese lawmakers hear reports on draft law deliberations
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.