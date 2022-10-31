China revises animal husbandry law

Xinhua) 10:10, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's National People's Congress Standing Committee on Sunday passed the newly revised Animal Husbandry Law to boost the green development of the industry.

In order to promote the high-quality development of animal husbandry, the revised law stipulates that governments at or above the county level shall incorporate animal husbandry development into their respective economic and social development plan, and the state shall establish and improve a modern livestock and poultry breeding system.

It also improved the regulations on the prevention and control of livestock and poultry diseases, and the harmless treatment of feces to ensure public health and safety.

The state shall strengthen the monitoring of livestock and poultry diseases and the development of livestock and poultry vaccines, according to the revised law.

In line with relevant provisions of the Grassland Law, the newly revised Animal Husbandry Law also introduces provisions to promote balanced development between grassland and animal husbandry.

The revised law will come into force on March 1, 2023.

