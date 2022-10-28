Economical, intensive use of water resources highlighted in draft law revision

Xinhua) 10:12, October 28, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022 shows waterfowls in the lower reach of the Yellow River in Gaoqing County, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are mulling a draft law revision to strengthen the economical and intensive use of water resources in the Yellow River, the "mother river" of the Chinese nation.

The draft revision to the law, which was submitted Thursday to the National People's Congress Standing Committee, specifies that the water resources of the Yellow River basin should be used in a carefully calculated and strictly budgeted manner.

In this regard, the draft proposes encouraging and promoting the use of advanced water-saving technologies and accelerating the development of water-efficient production and lifestyles.

The country will coordinate the construction of flood-control systems in the mainstream and tributaries of the Yellow River and strengthen the synergy of flood-control systems between basins, says the draft.

Protection of the water source conservation areas of the Yellow River should be enhanced to bolster the ecological protection and restoration efforts in the Yellow River basin, according to the draft.

It also stipulates that the country will intensify the comprehensive, systemic and source management of the Yellow River basin pollution from agricultural and industrial production and urban and rural activities.

