NPC Standing Committee's inspection team meets on Foreign Investment Law

Xinhua) 10:53, September 30, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee's inspection team on the enforcement of the Foreign Investment Law Thursday held the second plenary session to review and discuss a report on the inspection work.

Vice chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee Wan Exiang, Chen Zhu, Wang Dongming, and Padma Choling attended the meeting.

After listening to relevant reports, Chen said the inspection achieved positive results as it focused on primary issues and challenging difficulties and prompted the solid implementation of related legal provisions.

In the next step, the inspection team should carefully study and adopt suggestions on improving the law's enforcement and track the progress of follow-up rectification, Chen said.

Chen also urged more efforts to implement the Foreign Investment Law to foster a market-oriented and law-based international business environment.

