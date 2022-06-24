China adopts amendment to anti-monopoly law

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to pass an amendment to the Anti-monopoly Law, which will take effect on Aug. 1, 2022, at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

