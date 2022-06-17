China's national lawmakers to mull laws on wire fraud, civil enforcement, monopoly

Xinhua) 09:30, June 17, 2022

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers will deliberate draft laws regarding issues such as anti-telecom and cyber fraud, civil compulsory enforcement, and anti-monopoly during a forthcoming session by the country's top legislature.

From June 21 to 24, the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 35th session in Beijing.

A draft law on anti-telecom and cyber fraud will be submitted to the session for a second reading, according to a press conference by the NPC Standing Committee on Thursday.

Based on the result of the first reading, the new draft will ramp up the penalty for certain violations, and intensify the crackdown on cross-border telecom and cyber fraud.

A draft civil compulsory enforcement law will be submitted to the session for the first time. The draft law features stipulations on the parties, procedures and supervision, among other issues, involved in civil compulsory enforcement, according to the press conference.

With regard to monopoly in platform economy, a draft amendment to the Anti-monopoly Law will be submitted for a second reading.

The draft amendment further specifies applicable rules against monopoly and stipulates that operators are not allowed to leverage their edges in data, algorithms, technology, capital as well as their platform protocols to exclude or limit fair competition, said the conference.

