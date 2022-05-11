English translation of China's Civil Code published

Xinhua) 16:39, May 11, 2022

CHONGQING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The English translation of the Civil Code of the People's Republic of China has been published by U.S. publishers, offering readers worldwide an authoritative reference book on the landmark law.

The book has also been included in the internationally renowned legal database HeinOnline as the only English version of the law.

The book was translated by experts from the Southwest University of Political Science and Law, and published by William S. Hein &Co., Inc. and Wells Information Services Inc. (USA).

"Translating Chinese laws into foreign languages is of great significance for helping foreign readers understand the latest progress in China's practice of rule of law," said Zhu Yuanqing, a member of the translation team.

Niu Benlin, another translator, said the team will continue their research in promoting the standardization of Chinese legal terms.

The Civil Code took effect on Jan. 1, 2021. It has six parts: real rights, contracts, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance, and tort liabilities. It is the first law with "code" in the title since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

