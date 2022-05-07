China to review 24 new legislative bills this year

May 07, 2022

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will review 24 new legislative bills this year, according to the annual legislative agenda by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

According to the agenda, the legislative bills set to be reviewed include revising the law on prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, the civil procedure law, and formulating the laws on pre-school education and social assistance.

Another 15 legislative bills submitted to the top legislature will continue to be deliberated, including reviews of anti-telecom and cyber fraud laws, and the Yellow River protection law.

