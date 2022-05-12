Top legislator stresses rule of law for protecting wetlands

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, addresses a symposium on the rule of law for the protection of wetlands in Beijing, capital of China, May 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has stressed the rule of law for the protection of wetlands, calling for strict enforcement of the Wetlands Protection Law.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), made the remarks at a symposium on the law on Wednesday.

The Wetlands Protection Law, which was adopted by the NPC Standing Committee in December last year and will take effect on June 1, established the country's first specialized law on the issue.

Local governments and responsible departments should play a principal role in the protection of wetlands, Li said, noting the importance of establishing a national wetlands protection system.

He also underscored that the restoration of wetlands should be science-based and effective, and focus on putting the restoration of nature first while combining natural restoration with artificial restoration.

